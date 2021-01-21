Zilliqa Price Down 3.7% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $707.67 million and $121.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00055102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003967 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003292 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003116 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,156,658,294 coins and its circulating supply is 10,865,191,141 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

