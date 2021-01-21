ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. ZIM shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,050 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. ZIM had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

