Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

ZION opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.