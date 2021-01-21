Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

