Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

