Zloadr (ZDR) Price Hits $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $175,198.72 and $153,311.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

