Zloadr (ZDR) Price Tops $0.0321 on Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $174,128.88 and $155,263.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

