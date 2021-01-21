ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.98

ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and traded as high as $75.00. ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 29,263 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.20. The company has a market capitalization of £56.68 million and a PE ratio of -74.00.

Get ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.