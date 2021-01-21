ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $5,057,236.40 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

