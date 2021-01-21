Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.06. 8,043,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 17,137,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

