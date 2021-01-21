ZrCoin Price Hits $0.32 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $52,505.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

