ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $368.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00419275 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Boolberry (BBR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000255 BTC.
ZUM TOKEN Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “
ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading
ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.