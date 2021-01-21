ZumCoin Market Cap Reaches $627,004.68 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $627,004.68 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

