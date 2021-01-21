ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $612,516.53 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.