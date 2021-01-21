ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.63. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 5,338 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

