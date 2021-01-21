Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.32. 1,094,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 738,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $566.97 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

