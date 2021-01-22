$0.02 EPS Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of STAY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

