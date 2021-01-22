-$0.06 EPS Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Geron by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

