-$0.11 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,571. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

