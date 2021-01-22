$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

GAIN opened at $10.86 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.