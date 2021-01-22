$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

GAIN opened at $10.86 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.