$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 657,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

