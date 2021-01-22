-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($2.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HALL opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

