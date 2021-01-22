-$0.20 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($2.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,006,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426,357. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.