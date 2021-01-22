-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

