$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $237.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

