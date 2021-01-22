$0.23 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

OPBK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 27,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

