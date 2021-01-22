-$0.30 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.17). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

