$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.58. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.20.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

