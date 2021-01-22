$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.59. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 302,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

