$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

