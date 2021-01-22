$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $147.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

