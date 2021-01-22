$0.59 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

OTIS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 30,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

