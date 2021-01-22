-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

TARS stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

