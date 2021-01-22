$0.79 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $143.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

