$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.