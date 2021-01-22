$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fortinet by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 76.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $155.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

