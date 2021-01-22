0Chain Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $28.28 million and $326,909.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047702 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.