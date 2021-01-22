0Chain Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and $265,574.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049291 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

