0xcert Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,200.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. 0xcert has a total market cap of $644,089.26 and $23,200.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

