$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,610 shares of company stock worth $4,690,201 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.