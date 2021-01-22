$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $960.40 million. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $108.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

