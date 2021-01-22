$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.