-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($8.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($8.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 160.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 39,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

