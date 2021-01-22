$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

ZTS stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

