$100.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $100.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $100.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $86.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $381.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $420.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 283.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

