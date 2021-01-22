$106.70 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $106.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.45 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $510.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.06 million to $521.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $532.11 million, with estimates ranging from $522.44 million to $539.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,979. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $38.41 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.