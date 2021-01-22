106,377 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,363,000. Caterpillar comprises 2.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $192.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

