106,384 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 558,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,249,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

