$115.19 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $115.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.60 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $491.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $540.85 million, with estimates ranging from $526.70 million to $560.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $548.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

