11,650 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. First Solar accounts for about 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 240,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,877. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.